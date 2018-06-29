Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 29 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI demands immediate dismissal of Punjab governor

GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner demanding immediate dismissal of Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana.

PTI central senior vice president Babar Awan, in his letter written to the chief election commissioner, said the Election Commission of Pakistan was responsible for free, impartial and transparent conduct of General Election 2018.

He said the Punjab governor's affiliation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was paving a way for imbalance in electoral atmosphere.

Awan noted that Governor Rajwana's son, Asif Rajwana, had also been PML-N nominee from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-214.

He lamented that the resources of Governor House were being wasted in favour of the aforementioned party.

The PTI leader requested the chief election commissioner to take immediate notice of the matter.

Rajwana should be immediately dismissed for adopting behaviour in contrast with his post, he said.

