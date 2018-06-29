SHC orders registration of murder case against former Sindh MPA

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the police authorities to register an FIR against the former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother over the murder of Baldai UC chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio and his two sons.



The SHC’s Sukkur bench directed to nominate Sardar Ahmed's brother, Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio, for his alleged involvement in the murder.

The matter came into the limelight when the deceased's daughter Umme Arbab came across the vehicle of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, in protest against his father's murder.

She alleged that the local law enforcement authorities were protecting the murderers of his father and brothers, adding that the local police under pressure took off the name of suspects [from the FIR].

The court, today, also directed the authorities to seize properties of the suspects.

Baldai UC chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio, along with his two sons, Mukhtiar and Qabil, was gunned down in an attack on their house, located in Ahmed Colony in Mahar, on Jan 17 allegedly at the behest of Sardar Chandio, who is chieftain of his tribe in the taluka.