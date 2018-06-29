Pakistan hockey team out of medals race in Champions Trophy

The green shirts will now play for the fifth position. Photo: File

BREDA: Pakistan hockey team is out of the race for medals in the Champions Trophy 2018 after its defeat against Belgium by 4-2 on Friday.



Belgium overpowered Pakistan in the game despite twice losing goal lead. Aleem Bilal scored the goals for Pakistan. The green shirts will now play for the fifth position.

In their last match, Pakistan won against second-ranked Argentina by 4-1, bouncing back after consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under its belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.

Pakistan squad:

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.