Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan hockey team out of medals race in Champions Trophy

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

The green shirts will now play for the fifth position. Photo: File

BREDA: Pakistan hockey team is out of the race for medals in the Champions Trophy 2018 after its defeat against Belgium by 4-2 on Friday.

Belgium overpowered Pakistan in the game despite twice losing goal lead. Aleem Bilal scored the goals for Pakistan. The green shirts will now play for the fifth position.

In their last match, Pakistan won against second-ranked Argentina by 4-1, bouncing back after consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under its belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.

Pakistan squad:

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.

Comments

More From Sports:

World T20 number one spot on line in Zimbabwe

World T20 number one spot on line in Zimbabwe

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bring on England, says Kohli after Ireland rout

Bring on England, says Kohli after Ireland rout

 Updated 5 hours ago
Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase

Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase

 Updated 6 hours ago
Africa's 'step back' in worst World Cup since 1982

Africa's 'step back' in worst World Cup since 1982

 Updated yesterday
Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan face Belgium after beating Argentina

Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan face Belgium after beating Argentina

Updated yesterday
Football runs through the veins of this polio survivor from Karachi

Football runs through the veins of this polio survivor from Karachi

Updated yesterday
Female voices from World Cup spark sexist backlash

Female voices from World Cup spark sexist backlash

 Updated yesterday
Samurai Boo: Japan fans sheepish over World Cup fiasco

Samurai Boo: Japan fans sheepish over World Cup fiasco

 Updated yesterday
Khazri ends Tunisia's long wait for finals win

Khazri ends Tunisia's long wait for finals win

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM