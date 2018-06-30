Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Security forces seize 20kg explosives in Dera Bugti operation

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bobi Shanak area of Dera Bugti district. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday seized 20 kilograms of explosives during an operation in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bobi Shanak area of Dera Bugti, the ISPR said in a statement.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 20 kg explosive, fuses, rockets and ammunition from a hideout.

Balochistan - Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area - has been plagued by an insurgency for several years now. However, security forces have conducted effective operations across the province cracking down on militants.

This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province.

Following the beginning of Operation Raddul Fasaad, security forces have intensified intelligence-based and combing operations in an effort to establish peace in the province.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

 Updated 3 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

 Updated 3 hours ago
FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM