Security forces seize 20kg explosives in Dera Bugti operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday seized 20 kilograms of explosives during an operation in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bobi Shanak area of Dera Bugti, the ISPR said in a statement.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 20 kg explosive, fuses, rockets and ammunition from a hideout.

Balochistan - Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area - has been plagued by an insurgency for several years now. However, security forces have conducted effective operations across the province cracking down on militants.

This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province.

Following the beginning of Operation Raddul Fasaad, security forces have intensified intelligence-based and combing operations in an effort to establish peace in the province.