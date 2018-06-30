Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been allotted the electoral symbol of a ‘jeep’ for the upcoming general election.

Returning Officer Shabrez Akhtar Raja approved the ‘jeep’ as the electoral symbol for Nisar for contesting the election, as requested by the former minister.

Nisar, who has been associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but recently voiced his differences with the party, will contest the general election 2018 as an independent candidate.

The disgruntled PML-N leader will be contesting from constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12.

ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

ECP will also issue electoral symbols to the contesting candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release the finalised list of contesting candidates along with their electoral symbols later today.

The deadline for the candidates to submit party tickets and withdraw nomination papers ended on Friday.

The polls are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018. 

