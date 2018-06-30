Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

PTI chief Imran Khan (L) and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will face off from NA-53

ISLAMABAD: A total of 76 candidates have been given the green signal by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest for three National Assembly seats of Islamabad in the upcoming general election.

According to the final list of candidates who will be contesting the polls in the federal capital, the highest number of contestants (36) will face off against each other from NA-53.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Abdul Hafeez Tipu are some prominent names who will be vying for the NA-53 seat.

ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

ECP will also issue electoral symbols to the contesting candidates

Twenty-eight candidates will contest from NA-54, while PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Afzal Khokhar and PTI’s Raja Khurram Nawaz are among the candidates to contest from NA-52.

The ECP will announce the complete and final list of candidates contesting the general election 2018 at 4pm today. The commission will also issue electoral symbols to the contesting candidates at the same time. 

More From Pakistan:

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

 Updated 3 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

 Updated 3 hours ago
FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM