Disgruntled PTI women workers protest against Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Disgruntled women workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday protested against former provincial lawmaker Ali Amin Gandapur and announced that they would present hair accessories and bangles to him.



Speaking in a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, former MPA Zareen Zia alleged Gandapur is selling the party tickets reserved for women seats, adding that a seat was given to the wife of a chauffeur of an influential based in Noshera.

"The women workers supported the party in difficult times but today on the recommendation of Gandapur, a ticket has been allotted to a woman who is not even member of the party," she said. "I will make Gandapur wear Parandah and bangles."

The disgruntled workers demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan to take notice of the situation.

Earlier, on Friday, the party chairman, and his wife reconciled women workers of the party staging protest over the distribution of party tickets outside Khan's Lahore residence.

PTI women workers were staging the protest over the distribution of tickets for Punjab Assembly constituencies PP-65 Mandi Bahauddin and PP-14 Rawalpindi.

The disgruntled women workers held a meeting with the PTI chairman, which also had Bushra Bibi in presence. The wife of the PTI chief managed to reconcile the disgruntled workers at the meeting.

Speaking to the media, the women workers were all praise for Bushra Bibi.

"Bushra Bibi is such a kind-hearted woman that her address brought tears into our eyes," said Fatima Usman, a PTI worker.