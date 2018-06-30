Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Disgruntled PTI women workers protest against Ali Amin Gandapur

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

PESHAWAR: Disgruntled women workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday protested against former provincial lawmaker Ali Amin Gandapur and announced that they would present hair accessories and bangles to him.

Speaking in a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, former MPA Zareen Zia alleged Gandapur is selling the party tickets reserved for women seats, adding that a seat was given to the wife of a chauffeur of an influential based in Noshera.

"The women workers supported the party in difficult times but today on the recommendation of Gandapur, a ticket has been allotted to a woman who is not even member of the party," she said. "I will make Gandapur wear Parandah and bangles."

The disgruntled workers demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan to take notice of the situation.

Earlier, on Friday, the party chairman, and his wife reconciled women workers of the party staging protest over the distribution of party tickets outside Khan's Lahore residence.

PTI women workers were staging the protest over the distribution of tickets for Punjab Assembly constituencies PP-65 Mandi Bahauddin and PP-14 Rawalpindi.

The disgruntled women workers held a meeting with the PTI chairman, which also had Bushra Bibi in presence. The wife of the PTI chief managed to reconcile the disgruntled workers at the meeting.

Speaking to the media, the women workers were all praise for Bushra Bibi.

"Bushra Bibi is such a kind-hearted woman that her address brought tears into our eyes," said Fatima Usman, a PTI worker.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 2 minutes ago
Nawaz warns of a 'storm' if polls were rigged

Nawaz warns of a 'storm' if polls were rigged

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Those who thrived on corruption now lecturing others: Bilawal

Those who thrived on corruption now lecturing others: Bilawal

Updated 13 minutes ago
Nisar decries Nawaz’s 'disloyalty' at Chakri rally

Nisar decries Nawaz’s 'disloyalty' at Chakri rally

 Updated 3 hours ago
Scotland Yard chief admits Pakistan-UK breakdown on Imran Farooq's murder

Scotland Yard chief admits Pakistan-UK breakdown on Imran Farooq's murder

 Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-P leaders take jibe at Kamal’s ‘political stature’

MQM-P leaders take jibe at Kamal’s ‘political stature’

 Updated 4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz says decision to return linked with mother’s condition

Maryam Nawaz says decision to return linked with mother’s condition

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rabita committee rejects Sattar’s request to withdraw from election

Rabita committee rejects Sattar’s request to withdraw from election

 Updated 5 hours ago
‘Prosperous Pakistan’ bus campaign launched in London

‘Prosperous Pakistan’ bus campaign launched in London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM