Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit Baltistan Inspector General Sanaullah Abbasi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Grade 21 officer Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday took charge as 16th Inspector General of Gilgit Baltistan Police.



The federal government issued notification for Abbasi's appointment as IG Gilgit Baltistan on June 26.

Abbasi reached Gilgit yesterday night. He was given a guard of honour at Police head office, later the new Gilgit IG presided over a meeting with the local officials.

Earlier, Abbasi served as head of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department. He will be wearing the uniform after a span of three and a half years.