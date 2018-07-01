CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar directed the relevant authorities on Sunday to complete the construction of Rawalpindi’s Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months.



As a two-member bench headed by the chief justice heard the case related to the hospital, officials of the PWD, Nespak and other relevant departments. During the hearing, the chief justice lamented that the hospital’s construction has been delayed for 10 years.

He vowed that further delay will not be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Justice Nisar asserted that the Supreme Court will monitor the construction now, noting that there will be no funds delay this time around.

During the hearing, officials sought 2 years to complete the project and cited a total cost of over Rs5.3 billion.

However, the chief justice remarked that they have 18 months to complete the project and observed that he wants a daily progress report on the matter.

'Big day' for Rawalpindi

As the hearing was under way, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, the petitioner in the case and a strong proponent of the project since years, asked the chief justice to visit the facility but the top judge declined.

Praising the chief justice’s involvement in the matter, Rasheed also proposed that the facility be named after Chief Justice Nisar but the suggestion was not entertained by the court.

Talking to the media outside the apex court, Rasheed termed today’s proceedings a “big day” for Rawalpindi.

CJP tours twin cities' hospitals

Later, the chief justice also visited the site of the under-construction hospital and admonished PWD’s chief engineer.

Chief Justice Nisar stated that the entire structure has been destroyed, adding that the work should start immediately on the project and that not a single

The chief justice also assured that all required funds will be provided, adding that the court will provide all assistance that it can, legally.

Rasheed was also present at the site during the chief justice’s visit, for which strict security arrangements had been made.

Later, the chief justice visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) where he interacted with patients.

Patients complained of lack of doctors at the facility.

Chief Justice Nisar also visited the hospital's water filtration and waste management plants where he tasted the drinking water. He also ordered that the water sample be sent for tests.

Polyclinic

Chief Justice Nisar then headed towards Polyclinic, the capital's second largest government hospital.

He expressed dismay at the unavailability of medicines, CT scan and other machines. The chief justice also took samples of the medicines at the hospital so they could be tested independently.

At the last hearing of the case on June 28, the bench had directed the authorities to present a timeframe for the completion of the project.

According to Radio Pakistan, the additional attorney general had informed the court that 47 per cent work on the main hospital building had been completed.



A total of Rs983 million rupees have been spent on the project so far, the court was informed.