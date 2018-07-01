Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Pakistan hands over list of 471 Indian prisoners: foreign ministey

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

A Pakistani policeman performs a headcount before releasing jailed Indian fisherment from a Pakistani prison in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2014. Photo: AFP

The Government of Pakistan handed over on Sunday a list of 471 Indian prisoners—53 civil and 418 fishermen—in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively,” the statement said.

The Indian Government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. 

Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Fishermen were sent to Lahore Cantt station, where they will set of for India through the Wagah border

On January 7, Pakistan had released 147 Indian fishermen from a prison in Karachi’s Malir as a goodwill gesture. According to jail officials, the fishermen were sent to Lahore Cantt station, where they will set of for India through the Wagah border.

The Edhi Foundation officials said that the travel expenses of the Indian fishermen were paid by charity.

On January 1, Pakistan government had handed over the list of 457 Indian prisoners including 58 civil and 399 fishermen in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India.

