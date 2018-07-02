Fire officials douse Expo Centre blaze in Lahore

LAHORE: A blaze that erupted here Sunday night in the city's Expo Centre was doused approximately an hour later, Geo News reported, citing officials of the emergency response team.



The cause of the fire was a short circuit in a hall on the convention centre's first floor, where various exhibition-related equipment was stored.



The first spread out to four rooms inside the Expo Centre and damaged some sofas and computers, among other things.

Earlier, fire brigade officials had said they dispatched nine vehicles to the site of the blaze.