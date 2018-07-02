Bilawal promises to now himself resolve issues of people

THATTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while campaigning for the forthcoming elections on Monday, said that he would now himself resolve issues of the people.



Speaking to supporters in Gharo city of Thatta district, the PPP chief said that they had presented their manifesto, noting that the party initiated revolutionary programmes like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

"PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues," he vowed.

"We will provide food cards to masses, through which they will get subsidised food."

Bilawal told the participants that he needed their support and urged them to "become his arms."

"I want to change the fate of the country, and if the people are with us, then no one can stop us," he said.

The Bhutto scion said that eliminating hunger was part of their manifesto. "We will open food centres in every area, which will be run by women."



Undeterred by a mob attack on his caravan a day earlier during his electoral rally in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, Bilawal hit the city’s roads once again early Monday.

"PPP does not believe in the politics of violence," the PPP chairman said, as he stepped out of his car en route to interior Sindh to address supporters.

"My warm welcome in Lyari did not go down well with opposing parties," he added.

Speaking to supporters in Quaidabad, the Bhutto scion said that stones were pelted at his rally on Sunday under a conspiracy.

The PPP chairman was due to visit Sujawal, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Hyderabad districts.

After Sindh, Bilawal will campaign in southern Punjab and then on to the rest of the country.

A detailed travel log of the PPP chief is yet to be issued by the party.