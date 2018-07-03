At least six dead as 252mm of rain submerges Lahore

LAHORE: At least six people were reported killed in various incidents across the provincial capital as a relentless downpour lashed the city since Monday night.



According to Rescue 1122 officials, two people were killed as the roof of their warehouse collapsed in Gumti bazaar owing to the heavy downpour. Another person died of electrocution in China Scheme area of Gujar Pura.



Three others were also injured as the roof of their house collapsed in China Scheme locality.

Earlier, three people were reported killed due to electrocution caused by the heavy rain. Two were electrocuted to death in Rewaz Garden while a third was electrocuted at Qurtaba Chowk, in the Old City area.

The deceased included Rewaz Garden employees Amanat and Shazaib, while motorcyclist Akber was electrocuted at Qurtaba Chowk after coming in contact with live electrical wires.

More than 252 millimetres of rain has been recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. The rain continues to lash Lahore and other cities across Punjab intermittently.



Photo: Geo News

150 electricity feeders tripped



The rainfall resulted in 150 electricity feeders tripping in the city, plunging different areas of the city into darkness from Monday night.

According to Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) officials, work is underway to bring electricity feeders back online.

Moreover, the flow of traffic was severely affected as water accumulated in low-lying areas of the city.

A warning was also given out for Lahore airport due to the weather conditions, stating that routine flight operations may be affected.

Rainwater also accumulated at DHQ hospital in Gujranwala with hospital officials saying work is underway to remove it.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in the next two days.



On the other hand, the PMD has forecast rain along with thundershower with gusty winds in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions along with Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Isolated showers can also be expected in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan and Sahiwal, while hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Section of Mall Road in front of GPO caves in at several points. Photo: Geo News screengrab

'Venice, not Paris': Lahore residents react to rain

Residents of Lahore took to social media to slam the lack of preparations and the failed drainage system as roads were flooded following heavy downpour.

Not only the Old City, but the posh areas of the Punjab capital were also inundated.

A resident criticised former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif's plans to turn Lahore into Paris, saying at the moment the inundated city looks more like Venice.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan also toured the rain-related areas of Lahore.

Talking to the media, Imran criticised Shehbaz's tall claims of 'good governance' and alleged misuse of public funds.























*An earlier version of the story said that more than 300mm of rain was recorded. The error is regretted.