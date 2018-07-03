Int’l wrestlers arrive in Pakistan for season 2018: ISPR

The event is being organised by the Ring of Pakistan in collaboration with the ISPR, photo: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: International wrestlers have arrived in Pakistan to compete in the season 2018, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

According to the press statement, the wrestling event will be held in August this year and the shows will be held at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

The wrestles include Raymond Thomas Latimer from the UK, Nicole Tanea Brooks from the USA, Andrew Harrison (UK) and Haris Fiaz from France, said the statement.

The event is being organised by the Ring of Pakistan in collaboration with the ISPR in order to promote sports in Pakistan.

The ISPR said that the event is also aimed at encouraging international players ‘to visit peaceful and progressive Pakistan’.

The wrestlers visited the ISPR headquarters today for the coordination of the forthcoming event, said the press statement.