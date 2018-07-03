Military leadership reiterates commitment to root out terrorism, extremism

The ISPR says the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also lauded progress on fencing of Pak-Afghan border against all odds. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military leadership on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to root out terrorism and extremism with the help of other national stake holders and people of Pakistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



This commitment was reiterated at a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, chaired by Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by chiefs of the three services, senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and the three services.

"The military leadership reaffirmed that the Pakistan armed forces remain fully cognizant of the evolving security dynamics of the region and will take all measures to safeguard their national security in all domains," the ISPR said in a statement.

"The participants also reviewed the internal security situation and reiterated the commitment of armed forces to root out terrorism and extremism with the help of other national stake holders and people of Pakistan."

The committee also expressed its determination for provision of full security to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ISPR stated further.

It said the forum remained appreciative of operational preparedness and force development of the armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices in war against terrorism, resulting in considerable reduction in violence across the country.

The committee also appreciated substantial developments in Pak-Afghan bilateral peace process, the statement said further. The progress on fencing of Pak-Afghan border against all odds was also applauded.

General Hayat lauded coordination between the three services of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges, the statement added.