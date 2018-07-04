Can't connect right now! retry
'Help us win so we can resolve your issues,' says Bilawal in rally through Sindh

KARACHI/NAWABSHAH: As the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) election campaign-related convoy trooped through major cities of Sindh, the party head addressed potential voters and asked them to help him win "so we can resolve your problems".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled in his electoral rally through the province, en route to Nawabshah, and meeting and greeting supporters, party workers, and admirers in Hyderabad, Tando Adam, Hatri Bypass, Matiari, Hala, and Sanghar.

While speaking to the party workers and potential voters at various points during his motorcade, the PPP chief, referring to the people claiming that no infrastructure work was done by his party, said: "Who made the Nawabshah Road?"

"No government, in the history of Sindh, has done more work in the province than that under Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah," he stressed.

Listing down the promises to people for if and when his party comes into power, Bilawal said he would commence a programme to reduce poverty throughout the country.

