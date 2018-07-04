Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

A lawyers' protest in Lahore. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday the country-wide verification of lawyers’ degrees from 2005 onwards.

The orders were given as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case regarding the verification of degrees.

The chief justice directed that the verification process will take place at the additional registrar’s office.

With directions to the bar associations of the country to cooperate with the top court on the matter, the hearing was adjourned until July 10.

In May this year, while hearing a case in Karachi related to the fake degrees of airline employees, the chief justice had remarked that senior counsel Hamid Khan should also see how many lawyers have fake degrees

Khan answered in the affirmative when asked if lawyers’ degrees should be verified.

"You can direct the bar associations to furnish these details," the chief justice had directed further.

The court later took suo motu on the issue and directed all bar councils across the country to furnish a response in a month.

The chief justice also directed the Higher Education Commission to provide assistance in this regard. 

Comments

