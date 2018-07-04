NAB decides not to arrest any candidate until July 25 polls

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said on Wednesday that it has decided not to arrest any election candidate until the general election on July 25.



The anti-corruption body said that suspects are accused of causing damage of Rs19 billion to a national project.

The NAB said it has taken a detailed look into the cases against the PML-N leaders, including the cases against former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

The cases against Asif, Rana Afzal and Rana Mashhood have been delayed until the elections, said the probe body.

The NAB is holding inquiry against a number of political leaders in relation to alleged corruption in projects.

The NAB arrested on Tuesday former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Jawed Hanif in an ongoing inquiry.

According to the bureau, the former chairman is accused of misuse of power and illegal appointments in the department — which cost the government Rs2.80 billion.

On June 26, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had arrested PML-N ticket holder Qamarul Islam from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

The arrest came a day after the PML-N fielded Islam against disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the NA-59 constituency.