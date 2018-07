Men stand under an umbrella in a flooded street during heavy monsoon rain in Lahore, Pakistan, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

LAHORE: At least 11 people were wounded in rain-related incidents Wednesday night here in the city as well other towns in Punjab, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.



Thundershower continued in Lahore, with Bahawalpur receiving heavy rainfall accompanied with lightning. Numerous low-lying areas were flooded due to the monsoon shower, while multiple roofs collapsed in Shujabad and Kasur.

On the other hand, Dera Bugti also received heavy rain.