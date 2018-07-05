Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 05 2018
Imran Tahir shows off singing talent with Nusrat Fateh Ali’s ‘Sajna Tere Bina’

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

Imran Tahir (R) has said he is a fan of the late singing maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

It’s not just spin bowling Imran Tahir is good at. The South African cricketer recently confessed his admiration for legendary musician and qawwal, the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, by singing his all-time classic ‘Sajna Tere Bina’.

The Lahore-born spinner appeared on fellow Chennai Super Kings player Harbhajan Singh’s YouTube show ‘Quick Heal Bhajji Blast’, where he surprised his fans by singing the famous ghazal.

Asked by Harbhajan about his favourite singer, Tahir said he used to listen to the singing maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and upon insistence he sang the first few lines of the song in his melodious voice.

Tahir, who immigrated to South Africa to pursue his cricket dream, also opened up about his experience with the fans in a candid conversation on the show. When Harbhajan asked him who he supports whenever South Africa play Pakistan, Tahir said, “South Africa, of course.”

“I do support [Pakistan]. All the boys have played with me in the past. I wish the best for them. May Allah give them respect,” he continued.

About his experience with Pakistani fans whenever South Africa play against Pakistan, Tahir said the fans have always given him a lot of love.

“Even if anybody says anything, there is no problem,” the spinner added with a smile. 

