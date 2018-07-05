Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 05 2018
By
Adnan Malik
,
Azaz Syed

NAB arrests senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad on corruption charges

By
Adnan Malik
,
Azaz Syed

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Thursday senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad in various corruption cases, including the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

NAB officials, after initially denying his arrest, said that the top civil servant was called to the bureau for questioning and later arrested for causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer in various scams. 

Listing the corruption charges, NAB officials said Fawad wrongfully awarded the Ashiana contract to 'favourites', illegally awarded contracts for nine CNG stations and also illegally worked in a private bank from 2005 to 2006. 

Moreover, while being the provincial health secretary, Fawad acquired six mobile health units which were purchased at a higher-than-market rate, according to NAB. 

NAB Lahore director general informed that Fawad will be presented in an accountability court tomorrow to obtain his physical remand for further investigation. 

Fawad had been summoned by NAB today for questioning in the housing scheme scam. He appeared before NAB at least two times earlier as part of NAB's investigation but also skipped several summons. 

NAB questions PM's principal secretary in Ashiana housing scheme case

Fawad Hassan Fawad had been summoned to record statement in NAB's probe into Ashiana housing scheme

Fawad served as former PM Nawaz Sharif's principal secretary and is considered close to the former premier. 

Fawad was removed from the post of principal secretary on June 1 this year and appointed director general of Civil Services Academy, Lahore.

Fawad is wanted for his alleged role in illegally awarding the contract for Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme of the Punjab government. 

Ahad Cheema sent on judicial remand after 90-day physical custody

Bismillah Engineering CEO Shahid Shafiq also sent on judicial remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

Fawad was also being probed by NAB for possession of assets beyond known sources of income as well as for alleged illegal award of CNG contracts. 

According to NAB, the contract for the housing scheme was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons.

However, NAB says then Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded the Rs14 billion contract to Lahore Casa Developers — a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

Fawad Hassan Fawad replaced as principal secretary to PM

Sohail Amir replaces Fawad Hassan Fawad in first reshuffle by the interim government

Fawad, who was implementation secretary to the chief minister Punjab at the time, levelled charges of wrongdoings against Chaudhry Latif and Sons in order for the contract to be awarded to Casa Developers.

Shehbaz has already appeared before NAB in the case while former Lahore Development Authority chairman Ahad Cheema is on judicial remand after having been arrested over the case. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PIA flight facing challenges lands 'safely' at Karachi airport

PIA flight facing challenges lands 'safely' at Karachi airport

 Updated 32 minutes ago
'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

 Updated 3 hours ago
'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Updated 4 hours ago
Supreme Court takes notice of slow pace in fake bank accounts' inquiry

Supreme Court takes notice of slow pace in fake bank accounts' inquiry

Updated 5 hours ago
Axact fake degree case: Court sentences Shoaib Sheikh to 7 years in prison

Axact fake degree case: Court sentences Shoaib Sheikh to 7 years in prison

 Updated 7 hours ago
Must defeat those who looted country, says Imran in Charsadda

Must defeat those who looted country, says Imran in Charsadda

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

 Updated 12 hours ago
PTV MD appointment case: SC to announce verdict on July 9

PTV MD appointment case: SC to announce verdict on July 9

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM