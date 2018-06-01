Fawad Hassan Fawad replaced as principal secretary to PM

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Transfers and postings began in bureaucracy soon after the caretaker government took over the reins of the country on Friday, with PM's principal secretary among officials replaced in the first reshuffle.

Fawad Hassan Fawad was removed from the post of principal secretary to the PM and appointed director general of Civil Services Academy, Lahore, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Fawad has been replaced by Sohail Amir as principal secretary to caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the notification said.

Amir, a Grade-22 officer of the Secretariat Group, had previously been serving as secretary Cabinet Division. He has also served as a secretary with the ministries of Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis.

Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Abu Akif was also replaced from his post and instated as Cabinet Division secretary, according to the notification.

