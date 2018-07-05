Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jul 05 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan football team to kick off activities next month

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

Currently ranked 201 in FIFA ranking, Pakistan football team is set to play in next month’s Asian Games, where it will compete with top teams of the region. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: After a gap of more than three years, Pakistan football team is set to kick off its activities next month with eye on a spot in 2026 Football World Cup.

Currently ranked 201 in FIFA ranking, Pakistan football team is set to play in next month’s Asian Games, where it will compete with top teams of the region.

According to draws announced by AFC on Thursday, Pakistan is placed in group D for the Asian Games football event, which will be played in Indonesia from August 15.

Pakistan will face Japan, the team that recently played in FIFA World Cup, Vietnam – team ranked 100 places better than Pakistan and South Asian counterpart Nepal.

Pakistan will face Japan, Vietnam and South Asian counterpart Nepal. Japan recently played in FIFA World Cup, whereas Vietnam is ranked a hundred spots above Pakistan.

This will be the U-23 tournament in which teams are allowed to field three over 23 players.

Asian Games will be Pakistan’s first football appearance after more than three years. The country last played Football World Cup pre-qualifiers against Yemen in March 2015, after which a fight broke out between the two factions that led to FIFA suspension of PFF.

The suspension kept Pakistan team away from action.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Football Federation has termed the development a fresh start and aimed for a spot in 2026 Football World Cup.

“Almost three and a half years back at the time when PFF was forced to abandon the activities for next 3 long years; we were easily beating teams like Afghanistan and India. All those efforts that were initiated by PFF to raise the standard of the game went down the drain,” said Faisal Saleh Hayat, president of Pakistan Football Federation.

“Now the PFF has taken a fresh start, there is a possibility to see Pakistan among the 48 teams, which would compete in the world cup in the eight years’ time,” he told Geo.tv.

Hayat added that if government and the nation stood behind football, it was very much possible that Pakistan participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico, which would see a record number of 48 teams including 10 from Asia.

Comments

More From Sports:

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Ex-actor to officiate France-Uruguay World Cup match

Ex-actor to officiate France-Uruguay World Cup match

 Updated 5 hours ago
Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

 Updated 6 hours ago
Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

Facebook in talks for Ronaldo reality show

 Updated 4 hours ago
World Cup preview: France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium

World Cup preview: France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium

Updated 6 hours ago
Defending champ Muguruza out of Wimbledon as seeds scatter

Defending champ Muguruza out of Wimbledon as seeds scatter

 Updated 7 hours ago
Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side 'Socca World Cup'

Updated 16 hours ago
Australia dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

Australia dismisses reports of relaxed Warner, Smith bans

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM