Friday Jul 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Eleven dead, scores injured in Nawabshah road accident

GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

NAWABSHAH: At least 11 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Nawabshah on Friday, police said.

The deadly collision occurred on Daur Road and involved a coach, a van and a car, the police added.

The injured were taken to Peoples Medical College. The dead included women and children.

Earlier in May, two people lost their lives when a speeding car overturned in Nawabshah. In March, three people were killed and three others critically injured when a passenger van collided with a speedy car on the Qazi Ahmed Road in the Nawabshah district. 

