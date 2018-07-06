Eleven dead, scores injured in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH: At least 11 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Nawabshah on Friday, police said.



The deadly collision occurred on Daur Road and involved a coach, a van and a car, the police added.

The injured were taken to Peoples Medical College. The dead included women and children.

Earlier in May, two people lost their lives when a speeding car overturned in Nawabshah. In March, three people were killed and three others critically injured when a passenger van collided with a speedy car on the Qazi Ahmed Road in the Nawabshah district.