NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau’s team left for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday to arrest Capt (retd) Safdar Awan, a day after an accountability court announced a one-year-sentence against him in relation to the Avenfield properties reference.

An accountability court had pronounced the verdict in the corruption reference against the Sharif family on Friday, sentencing Nawaz to 11 years in prison along with a £8 million fine. The former premier's daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million), while Captain (retd) Safdar received a one-year prison sentence. before the 10-day deadline for appeal against the accountability court’s decision ends.

Earlier today, the court put capt (retd) Safdar’s name on the black list, which means he will be barred from leaving the country.

The former prime minister has rejected the verdict, while it emerged that the NAB has decided to arrest Nawaz and Maryam as soon as they land in Pakistan.

Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict in IHC on Monday: sources

Captain (retd) Safdar's name has been added to the black list, sources have said

A copy of the NAB verdict, which Geo News has obtained, mentioned that the action has been initiated for the implementation of the verdict.

According to sources, the NAB has approached the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the arrest of Safdar and a team has been dispatched.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued directives to halt the printing of ballot papers from NA-127 and NA-14, constituencies of Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan as they have been barred by the accountability court from contesting the July polls. 

