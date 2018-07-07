Shehbaz calls Avenfield decision ‘murder of justice’

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif called the recent Avenfield decision against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘murder of justice’.



An accountability court had pronounced the verdict in the corruption reference against the Sharif family on Friday, sentencing Nawaz to 11 years in prison along with a £8 million fine.

The former premier's daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million), while Captain (retd) Safdar received a one-year prison sentence. before the 10-day deadline for appeal against the accountability court’s decision ends.



The PML-N leader while addressing a rally in Narowal said that the court of masses has rejected the decision against Nawaz, Maryam and Captain (retd) Safdar.

"The verdict has been given against a person who made Pakistan an atomic power," he said. "He built a network of motorways in the country."

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Shehbaz said that Imran Khan has destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "He (Imran Khan) promised that he will give electricity to the entire country, today he says that we are producing only 72 megawatts."

Shehbaz said that he could not forget the day when flood hit Narowal.

"When I used to come here there was floodwater everywhere, today I can see flood of people supporting PML-N," he added.

The former Punjab chief minister said that in 2013 there were protests all over the province outside WAPDA offices.

"I told Nawaz that we will end load shedding in five-year time. We gave 11,000 mega watt in five-year time," he said.

The PML-N leader claimed that Narowal has become a modern district as it receives cheap fuel, tube wells, and electricity.

Earlier, before Shehbaz's address, PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the party leader to the city. "We welcome the party leader to the fortress of PML-N," he said."