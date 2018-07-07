Can't connect right now! retry
MMA candidate wounded in Bannu roadside blast

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

The blast occurred in Takhtikhel area, police said, causing injuries to three people. — Geo News FILE

BANNU: An electoral candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was among three people injured in a roadside blast in Bannu on Saturday, according to police.

The blast occurred in Takhtikhel area, police said, causing injuries to three people.

The wounded persons included MMA candidate Malik Shireen from PK-89 constituency, who was en route to the venue of a rally along with supporters.

The blast took place after explosives planted in a motorbike were set off, according to police.

The wounded persons were immediately shifted to a local hospital.

