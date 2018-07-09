Money laundering scam: SC summons Zardari, Faryal on July 12

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and a few others in a case related to Rs35 billion money laundering scam.



In a suo-motu notice the court ordered the duo to appear before it on July 12. It has also directed Sindh Inspector General Amjad Javid Saleemi to ensure their presence in the court.

The court has also issued summon notices on the case to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal, Chairman SECP Arif Ahmed Khan, Chairperson FBR Rukhsana Yasmin.

In a written order, the Apex Court said the names will remain on the list till further orders.

Tariq Sultan, Erum Aqeel, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Iqbal Arain are among those who have been issued notices to appear before the top court on Thursday.

The seven account holders are Tariq Sultan, Erum Aqeel, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Iqbal Arain, Muhammad Umair, Adnan Javed and Qasim Ali.

The beneficiaries include Nasir Abdullah, Ansari Sugar Mills, Omani Polymer Packages, Pak Ethanol Private Limited, Chambar Sugar Mills, Agro Farm Thatta, Zardari Group, Parthenon Private Limited, AOne International, Lucky International, Logistic Trading, Royal International and Ameer Associate.

The court has ordered to put the names on the Exit Control List of those facing criminal charges.

Those to be put on ECL includes Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Aslam Masood, Arif Khan, Naureen Sultan, Kiran Aman, Nasar Abdullah Lotha, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Iqbal Arain, Muhammad Umair, Adnan Javed, Qasim Ali, Azam Wazir Khan.

The court has also summoned CEOs/President of United Bank, Summit Bank and Sindh Bank and insstructed to freeze Rs7 billion of Summit bank reserved at the State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency detained Central Depository Company chairman and Summit Bank vice chairman Hussain Lawai in Karachi.



Lawai and his associates are accused of opening 29 fake accounts in the Summit Bank and United Bank of Pakistan Limited.