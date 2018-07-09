Can't connect right now! retry
Shehbaz urges party workers to give 'warm welcome' to Nawaz, Maryam upon return

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked party workers to accord a warm welcome to former premier Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam on their return to Pakistan.

Addressing workers at various stops before reaching Nankana Sahib, Shehbaz said that both are returning from London on July 13 and urged workers to gather at the airport to receive them.

“Nawaz made the country an atomic power,” he said, lamenting that PML-N’s victory will defeat the verdict against Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif on Friday was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Both of them are in London and have said to return on Friday.

Shehbaz said there is no load shedding anymore in the country contrary to 2013 when there were power breaks for 20 hours. "Imran made a false promise of ending loadshedding."

The PML-N president said that the people of Nankana sahab will give a heavy mandate to the party representatives in the forthcoming polls. 

