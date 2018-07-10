Pakistan to receive new spell of monsoon showers

Different cities across Pakistan are expected to receive a new spell of monsoon showers in the next 48 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department. Photo: APP/file

Pakistan is expected to receive a new spell of monsoon showers in the next 48 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department.

The monsoon rains will lash different parts of for Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Seasonal Low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating Kashmir and its adjoining areas,” Met department said.

While very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

Moreover, the weather in Karachi is expected to remain cloudy. There is also a chance of light rain in the city.

During the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature is expected to be recorded between 33°C to 35°C, while 59 percent humidity has been recorded in the air.