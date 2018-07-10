KP govt officers to donate three-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

Officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, announced to contribute their three-day salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

ISLAMABAD: Officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Tuesday announced to contribute their three-day salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

During a hearing last week, the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand. Furthermore, the apex court had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.



Punjab interim CM donates money

Later in the day, Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari wrote a cheque of Rs0.5million for the fund. "The construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam is extremely important for Pakistan," he said, adding that the nation should actively participate in raising funds for the construction of the dam.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday opened an account under the title of “DIAMER-BHASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND –2018”.



The account was opened in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order to the federal government, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and the executive authority to take effective measures in light of unanimous decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to develop the 4,500MW Bhasha dam and 700MW Mohmand dam.

The account bears Account number 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN number PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has donated Rs1 million to the account. His donation was the first contribution to the said account, according to a press release on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

Furthermore, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on July 9 said officers of the Pakistan armed forces will contribute to the fund announced for the construction of the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.



"Pakistan Armed Forces contributing to Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund. Officers of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force will contribute their two days’ pay while soldiers one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause," tweeted Major General Asif Ghafoor.



On Saturday, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) management requested its staff to donate to funds for the construction of dams.



An SC announcement says that payments in the fund will be received at all branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, all treasuries and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan and all other scheduled banks.

