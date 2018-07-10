IHC declares construction in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 illegal

Buildings constructed in violation of master plan in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 liable to be demolished: court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared all buildings constructed in violation of the federal capital master plan in the upscale Bani Gala and Sector E-11 (Golra Revenue Estate) to be illegal and liable to be demolished.

A three-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, announced the judgment while hearing petitions pertaining to illegal construction in Bani Gala and Sector E-11.

The bench ruled that any construction within the stated vicinities that is in violation of the master plan is illegal, adding that any construction done in the area against the plan will be liable to be demolished.

The petitions, filed by residents, had challenged the constructions in Bani Gala and Sector E-11 claiming that commercial buildings in Bani Gala and tall buildings in Sector E-11 had been constructed against the master plan.

The court, in its judgment, also directed the federal government to take steps to constitute a commission made up of professional experts in the field of town planning, environmental management and finance.

The court further ordered the federal government to make the Environmental Tribunals functional within 90 days.