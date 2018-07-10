Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

IHC declares construction in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 illegal

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

Buildings constructed in violation of master plan in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 liable to be demolished: court 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared all buildings constructed in violation of the federal capital master plan in the upscale Bani Gala and Sector E-11 (Golra Revenue Estate) to be illegal and liable to be demolished.

A three-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, announced the judgment while hearing petitions pertaining to illegal construction in Bani Gala and Sector E-11.

The bench ruled that any construction within the stated vicinities that is in violation of the master plan is illegal, adding that any construction done in the area against the plan will be liable to be demolished.

The petitions, filed by residents, had challenged the constructions in Bani Gala and Sector E-11 claiming that commercial buildings in Bani Gala and tall buildings in Sector E-11 had been constructed against the master plan.

The court, in its judgment, also directed the federal government to take steps to constitute a commission made up of professional experts in the field of town planning, environmental management and finance.

The court further ordered the federal government to make the Environmental Tribunals functional within 90 days. 

More From Pakistan:

ECP suspends all local bodies' heads till July 25

ECP suspends all local bodies' heads till July 25

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Lahore minor succumbs to wounds after brutal beating by seminary teacher

Lahore minor succumbs to wounds after brutal beating by seminary teacher

 Updated an hour ago
Battle lines drawn in Sukkur Division

Battle lines drawn in Sukkur Division

 Updated 2 hours ago
NRO was made to end political victimisation, Musharraf tells SC

NRO was made to end political victimisation, Musharraf tells SC

 Updated 2 hours ago
Faisalabad: Can the PML-N hold on to its citadel?’

Faisalabad: Can the PML-N hold on to its citadel?’

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP govt officers to donate three-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

KP govt officers to donate three-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM