PPP suspends rally in Peshawar in solidarity with ANP, Bilour family

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced he will be halting political activities and rally in Peshawar tomorrow. Photo: File 1

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to suspend his rally in Peshawar tomorrow (July 12) to show solidarity with the Awami National Party (ANP).

The PPP chief took to Twitter, saying he will be suspending all political activities in solidarity with the Bilour family.

"Lost for words to express condolences, grief and outrage at the assassination of Shaheed Haroon Bilour son of Shaheed Bashir Bilour. Never ending cycle of national tragedies must ultimately lead to the necessary consistent consensus on combating violent extremism," he tweeted.

"In solidarity with the Bilour family & ANP I’ve suspended my political activities for today and Peshawar jalsa which was to be held tomorrow. Join ANP in reaffirming elections should be held on time," the PPP chief added.



ANP leader Haroon Bilour among 20 others were killed in a suicide explosion in Peshawar's Yakatoot neighbourhood late Tuesday night.



PPP leader Rubina Khalid also said that that the party has announced three days of mourning with the PPP chief to visit the Bilour family in Peshawar to offer his condolences.

PTI halts KP activities for one-day

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to halt its political activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for one day to show solidarity with ANP.

The party also announced they will be postponing their rally in Peshawar scheduled for July 14 (Saturday).

"Entire country is in mourning after the suicide explosion," according to a statement released by PTI.

"We have postponed all electoral activities in KP for today (Wednesday)," remarked Fawad Chaudhry.

Haroon Bilour, who was set to contest the July 25 elections from Peshawar's PK-78 constituency, will be buried in Wazir Bagh at 5pm today (Wednesday).

The son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who, himself, was martyred in a suicide attack in 2012 after a party meeting, Haroon was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

He was 47 years old.