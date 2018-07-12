COAS, PM in Peshawar; offer condolences to Bilour family

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 12, 2018

PESHAWAR: Interim Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Peshawar separately on Thursday where the premier will chair a high-level security huddle. 

The premier and army chief are in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital following the deadly attack at an election meeting of the Awami National Party (ANP) here on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens of others.  

COAS with Bilour family members, others - ISPR

The suicide attack in Yakatoot locality of the city also claimed the life of ANP leader Haroon Bilour, who was contesting the upcoming general election from PK-78 constituency of Peshawar. 

After reaching Peshawar, COAS condoled with the family of the slain ANP leader at his residence. 

According to the army's media wing, the army chief, while talking to the family members, said “[the] Bilour family has stood firm in [the] war against terrorism with great sacrifices during [the] national effort. We have come a long way in our challenging journey to peace and [the] destination isn’t far Inshallah”.

The statement further quoted the army chief saying that we stand united against all proponents of hate and mayhem regardless of their hue and colour.

Peshawar suicide blast death toll rises to 22

Two more succumb to their wounds while under treatment in hospital

Meanwhile, the PM, accompanied by Interim Interior Minister Azam Khan, held a meeting with KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra where issues of law and order, among other matters, were discussed. 

Later, the PM also met the Bilour family at their residence and offered condolences. 

Following Tuesday's attack, the election in the PK-78 constituency was postponed whereas security was beefed up across the country to ensure the July 25 polls are held peacefully and candidates can campaign without fear of terrorist attacks. 

