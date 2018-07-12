Sheikh Rasheed convinces voter by making roti

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed continues to canvass for votes in his two constituencies by employing the most theatrical of ways.



Rasheed, while touring a market asking people for votes, was asked by a potential voter what he [Rasheed] could do for him.

The wily and media-savvy politician said he'd make the voter a 'roti' (round bread) and began baking roti himself at a 'tandoor', saying he will give the voter a roti made from his own hands.

The veteran politician from Rawalpindi kicked off his election campaign earlier this year on the back of a motorcycle.



On June 24, the AML chief set off on a tour of his constituency on a motorcycle. While speaking to media, he shared that he is thinking of replacing his party symbol from the current pen and a bottle of ink to a motorcycle.

Rasheed further expressed confidence that he will get a ‘record’ number of votes from both his Rawalpindi seats (NA-60 and NA-62).

Other candidates' unique styles

Moreover, a similar campaigning strategy was used by former opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah.

Shah, who is contesting for NA-206 (Sukkur), had also launched his campaign in Panu Aqil while riding a motorcycle.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi took his campaign drive to a next level after he rode a rickshaw in Karachi.



Responding to his pictures on social media, he remarked: "I definitely enjoyed driving the rickshaw for about an hour in the rally until my team forced me to get on the truck to be more visible. Sadly they took all the fun away."

Alvi is the PTI ticket holder for the NA-247 (Karachi) constituency.

'Trash' talk

Ayaz Memon Motiwala, who is contesting as an independent candidate from PS-110, and PS-111 and NA-243 constituencies of Karachi, made waves on social media for his unique way of campaigning.

Motiwala, in a bid to raise awareness regarding unhygienic conditions and dysfunctional sewage systems of Karachi, has posed inside a gutter, sat on garbage dump and even lied on sewage water.

His antics have garnered both national and international attention.