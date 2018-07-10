Election fever brings unique campaigning to forefront

As the election fever grips the country, the electoral candidates have come up with unique ways to campaign and capture the attention of the masses.

From posing on top of garbage pile to driving rickshaws around the city, the candidates have shown that they are willing to do anything to sway the voters.

Here's a list of unique campaigns which have caught our eye:

Motofest

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed kicked off his election campaign on the back of a motorcycle.

On June 24, the AML chief set off on a tour of his constituency on a motorcycle. While speaking to media, he shared that he is thinking of replacing his party symbol from the current pen and a bottle of ink to a motorcycle.

Rasheed further expressed confidence that he will get a ‘record’ number of votes from both his Rawalpindi seats (NA-60 and NA-62).



Moreover, a similar campaigning strategy was used by former opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah.



Shah, who is contesting for NA-206 (Sukkur) seat, had also launched his campaign in Pannu Aqil while riding a motorcycle. The pictures of the campaign even emerged on the internet.

A ride to remember

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi took his campaign drive to a next level after he rode a rickshaw in Karachi.

Responding to his pictures on social media, he remarked: "I definitely enjoyed driving the rickshaw for about an hour in the rally until my team forced me to get on the truck to be more visible. Sadly they took all the fun away."

Alvi is the PTI ticket holder for the NA-247 (Karachi) constituency.

'Trash' talk

Ayaz Memon Motiwala, who is contesting as an independent candidate from PS-110, and PS-111 and NA-243 constituencies of Karachi, made waves on social media for his unique way of campaigning.



Motiwala, in a bid to raise awareness regarding unhygienic conditions and dysfunctional sewage systems of Karachi, has posed inside a gutter, sat on garbage dump and even lied on sewage water.

His antics have garnered both national and international attention.

Pleading to voters

On the other hand, Rana Mubashir Iqbal who is contesting from NA-134 (Lahore) pleaded to an elderly voter by touching his feet and asking for votes.

Iqbal also listened to the problems and concerns of the old man.







