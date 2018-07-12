Nawaz, Maryam to depart from London today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will depart from London today for Lahore.



Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz arrived in London prior to Eid-ul-Fitr and will be returning to Pakistan on Friday. The return comes a week after the accountability court handed an 11-year sentence to Nawaz and eight years to Maryam in the Avenfield properties case.

Nawaz was also fined eight million and Maryam two million pounds.

Maryam’s husband, Captain (retd) Safdar was sentenced to one year.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau has arranged two helicopters. One chopper would be at Lahore airport, while the other would be in Islamabad, and the father-daughter duo would be arrested upon landing at either of the two airports.

Interestingly, the helicopter Nawaz had been using while being the prime minister would take him to Adiala prison.



A 16-member NAB team has been tasked to arrest the duo. The NAB has directed security personnel to remain alert tomorrow.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has warned that strict action will be taken against the people obstructing the arrest of PML-N leaders.