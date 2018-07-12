Begum Kulsoom Nawaz opens her eyes after a month in coma

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz - File photo

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, opened her eyes after a month in coma, the Sharif family confirmed on Thursday.



Nawaz said that his wife opened her eyes for a few seconds on Thursday, regretting that he had to return to Pakistan leaving her in such precarious state.

"After exactly one month, she [my mother] has opened her eyes. She looked around after opening her eyes," Hussain Nawaz told reporters in London. "For some time her ventilator settings and sedatives were being reduced."

He said that his mother had not yet returned to the stage where she could speak.



Maryam Nawaz also confirmed on Twitter that her mother briefly opened her eyes.

"First time in 30 days, Ami opened eyes for a few seconds. Don’t know if she saw or registered us. Still not conscious and on the ventilator. Prayers solicited," she tweeted.

Kulsoom Nawaz had been unconscious and in a critical condition after she suffered a cardiac arrest last month. She is being treated at the Harley Street Clinic in London.



In August 2017, Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer and has undergone several chemotherapy sessions.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz arrived in London prior to Eid-ul-Fitr and will be returning to Pakistan on Friday. The return comes a week after the accountability court handed an 11-year sentence to Nawaz and eight years to Maryam in the Avenfield properties case.

Nawaz was also fined eight million and Maryam two million pounds. Maryam’s husband, Capt. (retd) Safdar was sentenced to one year.



It is expected that Nawaz and Maryam will be arrested upon their arrival.

During a news conference in London on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif said he wished to see his wife opening her eyes again and requested the nation to pray for her recovery.

The ex-prime minister explained that he was returning "despite seeing a prison cell in front of me […] I am returning to fulfil the promise of giving respect to the vote".

Stressing that he would not abandon his nation, Nawaz said he would not stop now regardless of whether he was taken to prison or gallows.

Speaking of the Avenfield reference verdict, Sharif commented that it was written in the verdict that he had been absolved of corruption charges.