Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 13 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Junaid Safdar, Zakaria released without charge after brawl

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Friday Jul 13, 2018

Junaid Safdar, the son of party supremo Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, alongside Hussain Nawaz's son Zakariya, was arrested Thursday evening following a scuffle near Avenfield apartments. Photo: Twitter 
 

LONDON: Police released without charge Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and Zakari Sharif, son of Hussain Nawaz, after arresting them Thursday night over a physical fight outside the Avenfield apartments.

Police responded to the scene of fight as Junaid Safdar and Zakarai Sharif got involved in fight with around seven Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters who were present at the doorstep of Avenfield flats and hurled abuses at Junaid Safdar as he made his way inside the flats.

Junaid Safdar told the police in his statement that he “acted in self-defence” and reacted only when he was attacked.

“I was attacked with a weapon. The attacker threw a hard object on me after spitting at me. One attacker had a hard object in his hands while his companions carried sticks and umbrellas. I had no choice but to defend myself in such circumstance,” Junaid told the police during interview at the police station where he was kept for three hours.

Sources told this scribe that Zakaria Sharif told the police that one of the attackers threw a hard object on him and “hit my younger brother Zayd with an umbrella. Everything we did was in self-defence”.

When contacted, the police said that they were called at “approximately 18:45hrs on Thursday, 12 July to reports of a fight on Park Lane, SW1”.

The police said that the officers immediately attended the scene and “one person was taken to a central London hospital for treatment to minor injuries”.

The police added that “two people” were “arrested on suspicion of assault” and taken to a central London police station. It’s understood that the police decided not to charge Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif after their statements were recorded and their “self-defence” arguments taken into account. The police will, however, continue inquiries and will review the footage overall.

Footage showed the brawl involving several men taking part in the fight and the fight going on for at least two minutes. The police reached the scene and arrested Junaid and Zakari while took one of the PTI protesters to the hospital for treatment.

Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that the "PTI workers stationed outside London flat shouted [expletive] every time they saw Junaid [her son]". 

"Anyone would have reacted," she added.

A video showed one protester trying to attack the two young Sharifs, with Junaid Safdar bowing out and saving himself in time. Another footage showed Zakaria Sharif on top of the attacker while the police reaching there to separate them.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 20 martyred in Mastung blast

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 20 martyred in Mastung blast

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam depart for Lahore; PML-N rally proceeds to airport

Nawaz, Maryam depart for Lahore; PML-N rally proceeds to airport

Updated an hour ago
Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

 Updated 5 hours ago
Punjab IG orders 30-day detention of Saad Rafique, others

Punjab IG orders 30-day detention of Saad Rafique, others

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM