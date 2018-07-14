Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing to the public gathering at Bhara Kahu. Photo: Online 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should return the looted Rs300 billion to the nation

Speaking to workers at Karachi Company, he said that change has come to Pakistan which will be evident on July 25, adding that he would strengthen the National Accountability Bureau to tackle corruption.

“I would hand over tax evaders to FIA and NAB,” he said.

The PTI chief claimed that he will collect Rs8,000 billion for the national exchequer.

“I will expand the work done on education and health sectors in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the entire country,” he said. “Corruption and nepotism have been brought to an end in the KP."  

The party chief told the party supporters that the Supreme Court has declared him ‘Saadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

Imran said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz harmed the country from their corruption.

He said that solving water scarcity is an important part of the PTI's manifesto, adding that his government will improve the state of government hospitals in the country. 

