Germany deports Osama bin Laden's 'bodyguard' to Tunisia

Germany early on Friday deported to Tunisia a man who once allegedly protected Osama Bin Laden.



The 42-year-old Tunisian, known as Sami A, had been living in Germany with his family since 1997. He was put on a flight from Düsseldorf, despite a German court ruling against his deportation.

The faxed court decision reached the authorities too late to stop Sami A from being deported, a court official said.

Sami A had argued that he could be tortured if sent back to Tunisia.

He was detained late last month after the migration authorities had decided he could be deported. But the Gelsenkirchen court had upheld his appeal against that decision.

"I can confirm that Sami A was sent back to Tunisia this morning and handed over to Tunisian authorities," said interior ministry spokeswoman Annegret Korff, quoted by AFP news agency.