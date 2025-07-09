At least nine killed as bridge collapses in India's Gujarat

Rescuers search for survivors after a bridge collapsed in Vadodara in the western state of Gujarat, India, July 9, 2025. — Reuters

Authorities rescue five people as relief operation underway.

Indian PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives.

Premier announces INR200,000 for next of kin of each victim.

At least nine people have been killed after multiple vehicles plunged into India's Mahisagar River following the collapse of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in India's Gujarat, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

As per reports, as many as six vehicles including two trucks and a pickup van fell into the river when the bridge, which connects Anand and Vadodara districts, suddenly crumbled.



Eyewitnesses say that they heard cracking noises just before the collapse, which resulted in the vehicles falling into the river

Meanwhile, fire brigade personnel along with police, Vadodara district officials and local residents are busy with rescue operation during which at least five people have been rescued so far.

"The Gambhira bridge has become notorious not just as a traffic hazard but also as a suicide point. Repeated warnings about its condition were ignored," said a resident reflecting locals' concern regarding the bridge being neglected by the administration.

Reacting to the incident, Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has announced ₹200,000 for each of the next of kin of the victims and ₹50,000 to those wounded.

"The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," read a statement issued by the Indian PM's office on X.

Bridge collapses are not that uncommon in the country with at least 42 major and minor bridges collapsing between 2019 and 2024, The Economic Times reported, citing a government press release issued in August 2024.

A total of 21 bridges, as per the Road Transport Ministry, have collapsed on National Highways in the past three years from 2021 to 2024.

As per The Hindu, Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said that the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known and will be duly investigated.