UAE denies rumours of lifetime Golden Visa for certain nationalities

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2015. — Reuters

UAE rejects India media claims on lifetime visas.

ICP warns against fake Golden Visa consultancies.

Legal action planned against misinformation spreaders.

The United Arab Emirates has officially denied reports claiming the country is offering lifetime Golden Visas to individuals from specific nationalities, calling such claims misleading and baseless, reported Emirates News Agency-WAM.

In a statement released by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), authorities said some local and international media outlets and websites have falsely reported that UAE Golden Visas can be obtained for life by paying a one-time fee or through foreign consultancy offices.

The clarification follows several Indian news outlets including The Times of India, The Hindu, and Press Trust of India (PTI) reporting on a “nomination-based” Golden Visa pilot programme.

According to these reports, individuals from India and Bangladesh can now obtain lifetime Golden Visas without property or business investment by paying a one-time fee of AED 100,000.

However, the ICP clarified that all rules governing the Golden Visa scheme — including eligible categories, conditions, and application procedures — are clearly defined by UAE legislation.

These visas can only be applied for through official government channels, and no private internal or external entity is authorised to process or guarantee applications.

The statement follows the circulation of articles by a consultancy firm based outside the UAE, claiming to facilitate lifetime Golden Visas for foreign nationals under relaxed requirements. The ICP said these reports were made without coordination with UAE authorities and have no legal validity.

The Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and secure application system available only through official digital platforms such as the ICP website and mobile app.

It also warned the public against falling for false promises and cautioned individuals not to share personal documents or pay any fees to unverified third parties.

Legal action, the ICP warned, will be taken against entities spreading misinformation in an attempt to exploit people’s aspirations for a better life in the UAE.

The ICP urged all potential applicants to verify any Golden Visa information directly through official UAE channels or the 24/7 call centre at 600522222.

The Golden Visa is a long-term residence permit that allows foreign nationals to live, work, and study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits. It is typically granted to investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian workers, and frontline heroes.

Applicants are assessed based on investment, professional achievement, academic excellence, and contributions to key sectors such as trade, science, culture, or finance.