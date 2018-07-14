Aitzaz accuses Shehbaz, other PML-N leaders of betraying Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan Saturday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders of betraying party supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country a day ago.



"I haven't seen such a betrayal in entire political history. Nawaz faced what happened with Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey in 1757," he said.

"All the [PML-N] gave up despite the fact that [Nawaz's] flight was delayed by more than two hours."

The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield Apartments reference, were arrested Friday night upon their arrival in Lahore and were subsequently taken to Islamabad in a chartered flight.



Aizaz said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanaullah left Nawaz all alone.

"They should have reached the police cordons at any cost, at least to shake hands with the former premier," he said, adding that their supporters would have been resisting the security buffer [around the Lahore airport], but they did not reach there.

"This was a well thought out conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam," the PPP senator said, adding that all the PML-N leaders kept themselves away from [the airport].

He taunted the PML-N leaders for putting up such a poor show despite making lofty claims earlier.