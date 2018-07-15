COAS expresses empathy with bereaved families of Mastung blast victims

RAWALPINDI/QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited Quetta, where he attended funeral prayers for Siraj Raisani and met with his family, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The COAS expressed his deepest empathy with bereaved families of all the Mastung blast victims, the statement said.

Referring to martyred Siraj Raisani as "Soldier of Pakistan", General Bajwa said that they had lost a die-hard, brave patriot, who would be remembered for his commitment with and contributions for Pakistan.

The army chief acknowledged the sacrifices of three generations of the Raisani family, the ISPR said.

"Our journey to peace hasn’t yet reached the desired destination of complete peace, but we are successfully nearing its achievement," he said.

"We as a nation have stood up to the challenges of terrorism and extremism and shall defeat all inimical forces undeterred."

The army chief also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where he inquired after the injured of Mastung blast.