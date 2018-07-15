Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
MQM-P's Amir Khan lambasts PTI, PPP, PML-N

Sunday Jul 15, 2018

KARACHI: A senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader lambasted major parties of the country, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), during a meeting Saturday night here in the Orangi Town area.

Addressing a gathering, MQM's Amir Khan said PTI chief Imran Khan had now turned his attention to Karachi ahead of the July 25 elections to come and ask for votes but "why was he silent when people were being killed here?"

With regard to the recently-sentenced leader of PML-N, the MQM representative said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was resenting the "injustice" being done to him.

Amir Khan then went on to take a jibe at the PPP, saying the party's identity and manifesto were "corruption".

MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

The manifesto was unveiled at MQM’s centre in Bahadurabad

Earlier in the day, the MQM-P had released its manifesto, putting forth an agenda that prioritises on good governance and demanding separate provinces.

The manifesto focuses on a comprehensive system for local bodies, end to the quota system, and improving education and healthcare. It also prioritises the country's law and order situation.

The manifesto was unveiled at MQM’s centre in Bahadurabad, where party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shed light on it.

