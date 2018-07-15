Two years on, Qandeel murder case yet to make substantial headway

Qandeel Baloch was allegedly strangled on July 15, 2016, by her brother Waseem. Photo: file

MULTAN: Two years after the murder of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, the Muzaffarabad police have yet to submit complete challan in the case.

Qandeel's brother Waseem and other relatives are still imprisoned over involvement in the case, while her other brothers, Arif and Aslam, are out on bail.

Mufti Qavi

Cleric Mufti Qavi was also arrested in the case in October last year after a court rejected his bail. However, his bail was restored around a month later after he remained in police custody where he also gave a polygraph test.

According to the police, Qavi, while in custody, said that the owner and driver of the vehicle which brought Qandeel's murder suspects — Waseem and Nawaz — from DG Khan to Multan and then brought them back is his cousin: Abdul Basit.

Moreover, Qavi, according to a senior police official, told police during investigation that the house in Multan's Muzaffarabad locality where Qandeel resided was owned by a close associate of his — Mohammad Nawaz.

Qandeel Baloch murder case

Fauzia Azeem, popularly known by her taken name Qandeel Baloch, shot to fame for her provocative selfies and videos that polarised Pakistan.

She was allegedly strangled on July 15, 2016, by her brother Waseem.

In his 'confession', Waseem claimed she had brought shame on the family and owned up to his crime in a press conference after his arrest the same day. Waseem, his cousin Haq Nawaz and Abdul Basit were indicted in December 2016 and pleaded not guilty.

Prior to her death, Baloch, 26, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the Interior Ministry to provide her with security.

In Facebook posts, she spoke of trying to change "the typical orthodox mindset" of people in Pakistan.