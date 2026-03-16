Intelligence Bureau tasked with monitoring austerity plan across govt institutions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting in Islamabad. — APP/File

IB to submit weekly report to PM on implementation.

IB to monitor NA, Senate secretariats officers: sources.

New feature added to Pak App for POL consumers.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the Intelligence Bureau (IB) with monitoring implementation of the national austerity plan across government institutions.

As per a Cabinet Division notification issued on Monday, the IB will "conduct a comprehensive audit and validation exercise, including impact assessment, with respect to all fuel conservation and additional austerity measures".

"The bureau would submit weekly reports to the Prime Minister as well as to the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Fuel Conservation and Additional Austerity Measures," it said.

The premier had announced the wide-ranging austerity and savings plan amid rising fuel costs triggered by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing the nation on March 9, PM Shehbaz said that the government had taken difficult economic and administrative decisions to manage the situation and reduce the impact of the energy crisis.

He then announced that both the federal and provincial governments would adopt austerity and simplicity to reduce expenditures and conserve energy during the challenging economic situation.

The measures included cutting government expenditures, reducing the working week to four days, and reducing non-essential movement.

PM Shehbaz also announced that members of the federal cabinet, advisers, and special assistants would not draw salaries for the next two months, while members of parliament would face a 25% salary cut during the same period.

Meanwhile, sources said that the IB has also been directed to monitor the implementation of the austerity plan within the National Assembly and Senate secretariats.

Authorities have decided that immediate action will be taken against officers found violating the austerity and fuel conservation plan, they added.

The notification assigning the IB as the watchdog emerged after the prime minister chaired a review meeting on the enforcement of the austerity and conservation plan.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that economic stability and provision of relief to the public remained the government’s top priorities, and all measures were being taken to not only provide immediate relief but also ensure long-term economic stability, read a statement issued by the PM House.

He said that the government was prepared to face any situation arising from the ongoing global tensions.

The prime minister directed petroleum distribution companies to ensure the sale of petroleum products at the government-determined prices and to maintain transparency in this matter.

PM told the participants of the meeting that consultations were being held regarding additional measures to provide relief to the public, saying an adequate quantity of petroleum products was available in the country due to the government’s timely decisions.

Pak App feature for POL consumers

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the country’s existing oil reserves, imports of petroleum products to meet local demand, and measures to provide relief to the public.

The meeting was apprised that the government was continuously monitoring the sale of petroleum products at the fixed prices while to ensure the uninterrupted supply of oil and its sale at the prescribed price.

A new feature has been added to the Pak App, enabling consumers to report certain issues.

Through the Pak App, consumers will be able to inform the relevant authorities about the unavailability of fuel or its sale at higher prices anywhere in the country, upon which immediate action will be taken.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the prime minister’s decision last Friday not to increase petroleum prices.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting.

— With additional input from APP