Iran thanks Pakistan for solidarity amid US-Israel aggression

Iran Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi (left) meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister's House, Islamabad, November 4, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Iran FM Araghchi posts statement in Urdu language.

Says Iran remained steadfast in defending its sovereignty.

Pakistan's support reflected strong backing for Iran: FM.

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with Iran amid the ongoing aggression by the United States and the Israel.

Taking to X, the Iranian foreign minister posted a statement in Urdu language, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran remained steadfast in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, placing complete trust in Allah Almighty.

He said that during these “blessed, divine and spiritual days and moments,” Iran stood firm with resilience and determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Araghchi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for strongly demonstrating solidarity and support with the people and government of Iran in the face of the ongoing tensions.

He added that the unity and support extended by Pakistan reflected strong backing for Iran against the aggression carried out by the United States and Israel.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, with Tehran retaliating by targeting US bases across the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, with missiles and drones.

Speaking on the Senate floor earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said that Pakistan offered to facilitate talks between Tehran and Washington to end violence, expressing support for Iran’s right to harness nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Sharing details about the indirect talks between the US and Iran, Dar said Iran had agreed not to build nuclear weapons, but the US was pressing for the complete dismantling of its nuclear programme.

He noted he had shared Tehran’s position during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing Pakistan’s support for Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He added Pakistan would stand by Iran but would not allow itself to be dragged into a broader regional conflict.

With the US-Israeli war on Iran creating turmoil across the Middle East and shaking up global energy markets in its third week, Trump on Sunday insisted that nations relying heavily on oil from the Gulf have a responsibility to protect the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world's energy transits.

However, Trump's demands for a coalition to help reopen the strait appeared to fall on deaf ears as allies Japan and Australia said they were not planning to send navy vessels to the Middle East to escort ships through the vital waterway.

Explosions hit the Iranian capital on Monday, an AFP journalist reported, hours after Israel said it conducted large-scale overnight strikes.

The blasts were heard in central Tehran as air defence systems were activated, the journalist said. It was not immediately clear what was targeted.