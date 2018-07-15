Pakistan's future linked with free, fair and peaceful elections: PML-N

Photo: file

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in a statement on social media, remarked that the future of Pakistan is linked with fair, free and above all peaceful elections.

It further stated that PML-N has suspended its political campaign today (Sunday) to mark the observance of the national day of mourning regarding the Mastung tragedy.

A total of 131 people were killed after a suicide bomber struck Nawab Siraj Raisani's election meeting in Darenghar area of Mastung. Raisani, the brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawaz Aslam Raisani, was a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate from PB-35 constituency.



“The attack on political meetings is all the more worrisome given the elections are just 10 days away,” the statement said, adding that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the interim government, and the law enforcement agencies to provide fool-proof security to electoral candidates and the political parties.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif reaches Quetta

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif reached Quetta today, where he will offer condolence on for Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and others who were martyred in a recent suicide attack in Mastung.

The PML-N president also posted about his arrival on social media. He tweeted: “Just reached Quetta to condole with the Raisani family on the martyrdom of Siraj Raisani & other bereaved families whose near & dear ones lost their lives in tragic Mastung incident. May God rest their soul in eternal peace!”



